OIO welcomes walk-in patients amid COVID-19 situation

The Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio is welcoming walk-in patients with musculoskeletal injuries to visit their facilities in both Lima and Findlay.
An Orthopaedic Urgent Care has been set up and patients can go to OIO without a referral or a scheduled appointment during their regular hours (Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The facility is being sanitized regularly and all visitors' temperatures are taken before walking into the building.
The idea behind bringing patients directly to OIO is to help out emergency rooms amid the COVID-19 outbreak so that people are treated for certain injuries directly without having to potentially use up resources at the ER.
"We have allotments of resources here to help hold the fort down, if you will, for musculoskeletal injuries," said Dr. Samir Patil. "We don't have the capability here to take care of strokes and heart attacks, but arms, legs, back, spine injuries, these are things that we can help manage effectively."
Hours and services at OIO will increase as needed.