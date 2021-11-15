Ollie's Outlet Store helping get toys under the tree this Christmas for those in need in Lima

The Lima Salvation Army getting a start on their Christmas Shopping for the annual Christmas Assistance Program.
Toys were coming off the shelves and into shopping carts at Ollie’s Monday afternoon. The discount store is giving them 15% off and up to $1,800 in toy purchases. Ollie’s has been a supporter of the Salvation Army and says it’s important to give back to the community.
Store Manager Mary Michels adds, “Here at Ollie’s we think it’s important to help out our community and by helping the Salvation Army with their Christmas toy program and Toys for Tots we can give back to those less fortunate in Lima.”
The Toys for Tots Drive is ongoing where you can donate a new toy to help the Salvation Army meet their goal. Your Hometown Stations will also be holding their “Truckload of Toys” on Saturday, December 4th from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM in front of the Allentown Road Walmart.