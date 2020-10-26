One Allen County judge to self-quarantine for 14 days

Some Allen County court cases will have to be rescheduled after one of the judges is under self-quarantine.
Judge Terri Kohlrieser has been exposed to someone that tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the common pleas court, so she will have to quarantine for 14 days. Out of precaution, she's suspended her court proceedings during that time.
Judge Jeffrey Reed says he will continue his cases in his courtroom. Since the pandemic hit Ohio, Allen County Common Pleas Courts have taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the courtrooms.
"Limiting the number of people that are in the courtroom; everybody that comes through our metal detectors has to have their temperature taken," says Judge Jeffrey Reed, Allen County Common Pleas Court. "Obviously, you can see we have hand sanitizer all over the place up here. But the main thing is that we've been social distancing. We're not holding jury trials in our courtrooms; we’re holding them over in the other room, it's big enough to spread everybody out. So, we're just trying to be extra careful in light of this new development. We will probably have to step up some of our precautions even more so."
The common pleas court resumed trials in June, after stopping most face to face proceedings for a month and a half at the start of the pandemic.