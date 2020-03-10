COVID-19 could impact some voting in Ohio's Primary Election next week, as state leaders make some changes to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Dozens of polling places inside nursing homes around the state are being relocated, to help keep high-risk individuals from coming in contact with people that might carry the virus. Secretary of State Frank LaRose urged Ohioans to take advantage of early voting opportunities available in person and by mail before the March 17th primary.
“Ohio has many opportunities for the voters to vote from the comfort of home or through early voting,” says Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “In many ways, we are way ahead of many states, throughout the country in providing a lot of those opportunities. And the good news is that Ohioans are taking advantage of that already. We have seen increased numbers this year over the 2016 election cycle of the adoption and use of early voting opportunities and vote from home opportunities. “
We checked with the counties around West Central Ohio and only Auglaize County had to move a polling location. The one in Cridersville, which votes at Otterbein. Those voters will have to go to the Auglaize County Fairgrounds to vote on election day.