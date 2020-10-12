A lot of questions still remain from the house explosion in Mercer County Sunday night. What is known, is one woman has died in the explosion. The Montezuma Fire Chief confirmed to WCSM there was one death, but the name has not been released yet.
Multiple fire crews were called to 3741 County Road 716A around 6 p.m. Fire fighters found a large fire where a house once stood.
One of the homeowners was there speaking with fire officials. He says he wasn’t home, but his wife was. Crews searched through the wreckage for hours, looking for any clues. According to the Mercer County Auditor website, the property is owned by Edward and Rosella McClurg.
The house is completely gone with debris clear down the street and into the cornfield. A neighbor says he was out this morning clearing the street of debris with his plow.
We still don’t know what caused the explosion. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene, but would not give us any information as to what happened or what was found.
One next door neighbor says he was in the basement when the explosion happened. He recalls not hearing a loud sound, but the feeling of an earthquake when the house exploded and debris flew into his home.
He also says his mother and her friends were outside at the time of the explosion. One of her friends was hit in the head by debris. A second friend, who is pregnant, began having contractions after the explosion.
The investigation is in the State Fire Marshal’s hands now. As soon as they release any information, we will update this story.