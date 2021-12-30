One killed after vehicle strikes a house in Bath Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has died from injuries he sustained after crashing a car into a Bath Township home on December 23rd.
According to the Findlay post, 52-year-old Johnny Bailey Sr. drove through a guardrail on December 23rd, hitting a home on Bryn Mawr Avenue. Troopers says Bailey Sr. was extracted and sent to Lima Memorial where he died on December 29th.
27-year-old Johnny Bailey Jr. was also in the car. He's in critical condition. There were people home when Bailey Sr. crashed. However, no injuries were reported by those living in the house.
Troopers say they suspect alcohol and drugs were involved and are reminding everyone to celebrate the New Year safely and to designate a sober driver. The crash is still under investigation.
Bath Township – On December 23, 2021, at approximately 8:02 P.M., troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash where a vehicle had struck a house.
Johnny R. Bailey Sr., age 52, of Belle Center, OH was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty southbound on Bryn Mawr Ave. and failed to negotiate a sharp curve to the left near E. Elm St. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway through a guardrail and struck the home of 204 Bryn Mawr Ave. Johnny R. Bailey Sr. was extricated by non-mechanical means and transported to Lima Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on December 29, 2021. A passenger in the vehicle, Johnny R. Bailey Jr, age 27, of Belle Center, OH was extricated by mechanical means and transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. As of December 29, 2021, Mr. Bailey Jr. was still listed in critical condition. The home of 204 Bryn Mawr Ave. was occupied when it was struck, but no injuries were reported by any of the residents.
The driver, Mr. Bailey Sr. was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The passenger, Mr. Bailey Jr. was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Assisting troopers on scene was Bath Township Fire and EMS, Lima EMS and Minnich Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
With the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, troopers would like to remind the public to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse and always designate a sober driver.
