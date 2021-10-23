One Lima wraps up their two-day arts and culture event

The One Lima Arts and Culture Celebration wraps up their two-day festival Saturday.
It was a celebration of culture, and a place for anyone to come express themselves. Saturday night was the final night of the festival and many people took the stage to share their talent with the crowd.
Whether it was poetry, music, or a speaker, the audience was there to immerse themselves in the arts. Food trucks and other vendors were on the grounds with local, regional, and out-of-state sellers coming for the event. Organizers of the event say the celebration was just the thing that Lima needs right now.
Ashley Cook, one of the organizers says, “It’s awesome. It’s really cool hearing people talk and hearing them say, ‘are we really in Lima?’ That’s been really cool because there is a reformation happening and they’re noticing it. When we hear them notice it, it feels really good.”
They say they plan on making this an annual event so be on the lookout for next years dates.