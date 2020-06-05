One local business seeing increase during pandemic, but not without struggles

While some businesses have struggled during the pandemic, one Lima business has seen an increase in business.
The Powell Company, who specializes in cleaning supplies and equipment, has seen an increase in the demand for products since the coronavirus pandemic began here in the United States. Dirk Rummel, the Vice President of Sales explained that the increased demand for hand sanitizer and the need to disinfect businesses has increased in the products they have been selling. Although there is an increase in business, there have been challenges getting the products they need to do business with clients.
Dirk said, "I think the tough thing is the supply chain is so stretched right now. You know it is a worldwide pandemic. It’d be different if it was just hitting Ohio, just the United States. But in 20 years I have never seen the supply chain struggling like it is. If I could get everything I needed it would make a difference."
He also believes the demand has tapered off as panic buying has diminished.