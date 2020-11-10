LIMA, Ohio: Today will be the final day of record warm temperatures. Expect middle 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. While a stray sprinkle can't be ruled out, the day overall remains dry. It will become breezy with sustained winds of 15-25 mph this afternoon.
Expect scattered showers and storms tonight along with gusty winds. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible. Nothing severe is expected.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday, but it will be a full 20° cooler than today with highs in the 50s.
Quiet and seasonably cool weather for the end of the work week with highs in the lower 50s. Morning lows will be near freezing with frosty conditions. Our next front will bring a chance of showers late Saturday into Sunday. A brief spike to 60s on Sunday before a decent dip in temperatures early next week brings highs into the 40s.