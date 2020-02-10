One of the men guilty of Ryan Young's murder is up for parole

One of the two men convicted of murdering Bath student Ryan Young 30 years ago is up for parole, but the public can help keep him behind bars.
68-year-old Jose Bulerin is set to go before the Ohio Parole Board in March. Back in 1990, Bulerin and Richard Joseph stabbed Young to death and buried his body in a landfill in Auglaize County.
Bulerin pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, as part of the plea deal for his testimony against Joseph, the possibility of a death sentence was taken off the table, which makes him eligible for parole.
If you would like to help keep Bulerin in prison go to https://www.blockparole.com/ryan-young/.