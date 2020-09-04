One on one interview with Gov. Mike DeWine

News Director Jeff Fitzgerald had the chance to do a one on one interview with Governor Mike DeWine.
The two talked about a potential vaccine coming this fall and the executive order that he just signed dealing with reporting COVID-19 cases in school districts. DeWine also touched on the Big Ten decision to postpone the fall sports season, mail-in voting this November, and his concerns about a rise in cases following the Labor Day Weekend.
