Media Release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office – 2/20?20
On February 19th, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a structure fire in the 100 block of Franklin St. Gilboa, Ohio. Fire Dept., EMS, and law enforcement were requested to the scene upon arrival, observed the residence of 140 Franklin St. fully engulfed and deemed a complete loss. One fatality was later confirmed at this location after Fire Fighters found remains of a body inside the residence. Confirmation of the identification of the victim is still pending at this time.
The fire then spread to a neighboring residence, 138 Franklin St. causing structural damage to the garage. A family of four of 138 Franklin St. were safely evacuated from the home and were assisted by the American Red Cross. On scene of the fire was the Gilboa Fire Dept., Pandora Fire Dept., Ottawa Fire Dept., and Leipsic Fire Dept. Also assisting was the Putnam County EMS, Pandora EMS, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Pandora Police Dept., Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Putnam County Coroner.
This matter remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.