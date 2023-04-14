One person injured in crash at the intersection of Ohio 309 and U.S. 30

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person was sent to a hospital after a crash destroyed the front end of one car and sent the other nearly onto the train tracks.
The crash occurred around noon Friday at the intersection of Ohio 309 and U.S. 30. Not much is known about the crash at this time, but airbags were deployed in both vehicles and the impact caused the van involved to lose control and come to a rest near the train tracks.
One person was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's with minor injuries. The intersection was closed down as crews worked to clear the scene of debris. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.