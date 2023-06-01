One person transported to the hospital after a Jeep collides into the back of a semi on I-75

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A portion of I-75 was shut down for nearly three hours this morning after a two-vehicle accident.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post, just after 8 a.m., a Jeep Wrangler heading southbound on 75 near exit 135, south of Beaverdam struck the back of a commercial Mack truck that had come to a stop on the highway. The driver of the Jeep was transported from the scene with serious injuries, and it is unknown if the driver of the commercial vehicle was injured. The crash is still under investigation.