One River Collective's Open Air Market opens for the first day

A new farmers market in Lima gave local vendors a chance to get some exposure to customers in the area.
The River One Collective’s Open Air Market was open for business on Saturday at the LACNIP building on Spring St. Vendor booths were filled with handcrafted items, baked goods, art, and much more.
One River Collective says they wanted to set an example for what “gig” businesses look like today, and invite the community out to support each other.
Kelley Anderson, the president of One River Collective Marketing Association says, “I’m hoping that the community sees that we are supportive of the individuals in the community and asking them to come out, and if you don’t want to set up a booth if this is not your gig, come out and support us because this is how businesses grow and flourish and smaller communities become larger.”
They will continue to hold the Open Air Market every Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm. For more information, you can find One River Collective on Facebook.