One street and three railroad crossing to close May 24th for construction work

The City of Lima and the railroad want the public to know about some road work that is starting Monday, May 24th that will cause some traffic detours. The city says the intersection of Findlay Road and Jackson Street will be closed for a little over three months so construction crews can make safety improvements. Work will be done to realign the curve where Jackson Street turns into Findlay Road. That project is expected to be complete by August 31st.
There will be work done at some CSX railroad crossing around Lima starting Monday, May 24th. Construction crews will be working on the Main Street crossing between Vine and 2nd Street, the Breese Road crossing, and the Buckeye Road crossing. Those are heavily traveled streets, and the crossings will be closed for a week. Motorists are asked to take alternative routes through those areas. The Eureka Street crossing will be closed starting Wednesday, May 26th until June 2nd.