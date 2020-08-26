One woman transported after two-vehicle crash in Elida

A woman is sent to the hospital after a crash on 309 Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around noon in Elida. The Elida Police Department says a woman driving a sedan was pulling out of a bank parking lot and tried to merge into traffic. She pulled out in front of an SUV changing lanes, and was hit from behind.
The sedan ran off of the road and eventually crashed into a tree. The driver of the sedan was taken to St. Rita's.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office and American Township Fire and EMS were also on the scene.