One year later, Celina residents still recovering and learning from another destructive tornado

"I scooted down the basement real quick," Charles Hileman said, recalling the night a tornado hit his home in 2019. "Got down there and had the door shut and all of a sudden, boom! It was all over."
One year later and Celina is still in the process of recovering from a deadly EF-3 tornado. It claimed the life of 81-year-old Melvin Hannah while destroying 43 homes and one business.
"We’re still a long way to go to get everybody back whole," said Mike Robbins, Mercer County EMA director. "And of course, the mental healing and stuff going through something like that. Putting your families back together. It’s Mercer County and we stick together. We help each other out."
Robbins says about half the people are back in their homes and the one business is open again. There are a few who have yet to rebuild.
Charles and Jane Hileman just moved back in a week ago. The tornado destroyed their home, a car, and a truck.
"Seems like every time we got to a certain point, we hit a roadblock," said Charles.
After finding a temporary apartment, it flooded and the Hilemans were on the move again. Their rebuild began in October. Then in March, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and their contractor had to stop construction. But finally, they’re home.
"Happy," Jane Hileman said. "Happy that we’re in."
"We’re trying to adapt and live with that," said Charles. "That’s about all you can do."
"It’s not like our home we lived in for 48 years, but (got to) deal with things," said Jane."
Celina has been hit with tornadoes in 2011 and 2017. Those were EF-2s. Robbins believes residents learned from those and were more prepared in 2019.
"It’s bad we had the one death here, but why we didn’t have more is because people were paying more attention and heeding the warnings," said Robbins.
The Hilemans were a perfect example. They had radios, flashlights, and more ready when the tornado struck.
"People just got to say, when there’s warnings on TV, they’ve just got to heed to them," Jane said. "I mean I take every warning seriously. Every time, I grab my stuff and I’m heading down the basement."