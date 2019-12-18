Only one Democrat files petitions for Allen County Comissioner seat

Democratic candidate Norman Capps also filed his petitions for Jay Begg's seat before the 4 o'clock deadline. He served as a Perry Township trustee for 14 years and served in the military for two years. Capps is also a retired member of Local Pipefitters Union 776 with over 30 years of experience.
In addition to that, he is a member of the NRA and a family farm owner and operator. He believes he is the best fit for the role of commissioner because of his leadership abilities and qualifications.
“I have some personal feelings about things that could be different. I’m not calling out anybody for not doing their job or anything like that but I think I offer a different vantage point than many of the members we’ve had before.
Capps is the only candidate that has filed as a Democrat. According to the board of elections, there are a total of five Republican candidates who filed for the commissioner's seat. Those candidates are Beth Seibert, Greg Stolly, Tim Sielschott, Judy Augsburger, and Alan Tyrell Jr.