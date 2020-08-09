ONU Annual Welcome Fest gets students ready for the year

Ohio Northern University gave a warm welcome to all the new and returning students on Sunday with the “Welcome Fest.” Students and staff were both excited to be back on campus.
The Annual Welcome Fest is part of the Welcome Weekend at ONU where new students get adjusted to the college life. Over 120 student organizations were spread out across the middle of campus, eager to meet the incoming freshmen and add another member to their group.
With the hesitation by many schools across the country to open their campus for the year or not, students and staff at ONU are grateful to be learning in-person. The unique thing about this campus is that they have their own pharmacy, which is not only convenient for every student but puts pharmacy student’s education ahead of the game.
Makayla Wells, a resident at the pharmacy on campus says, "The hands-on part of learning, we really pride ourselves in at Ohio Northern, and the best way to learn how to care for patients is to do it. Especially in a pandemic setting, it’s a great opportunity to learn, and you know, healthcare is never going to stop so you might as well just hit the ground running and keep going.”
Wells is a recent graduate of ONU and the skills she learned while in school set her up to be ready to take on that job fresh out of college. That’s what freshman Pierce Overmyer hopes to do himself.
“Pharmacy being a big thing here, it’s just great to know that there’s a bunch of different opportunities that I can do to try to get help in the pharmacy,” says Overmyer. “When you do end up doing your experience hours, you’ll be able to know your way around a pharmacy so you won't be struggling to learn right out of the gate.”
There was a booth there for every student like Overmyer who wanted to get the most out of their college experience, no matter what major they were in.