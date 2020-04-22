The economy may take some time to get back to what we're used to as businesses eventually start opening back up, says one dean at Ohio Northern University.
The dean with the College of Business Administration at ONU says as businesses start to open their doors again, they will need to figure out the best ways to maintain social distancing and safety measures for employees and customers alike. He also says the economy overall won't be back to what it was before the pandemic overnight.
"It’s going to take people getting used to getting out again, we’re still going to have problems with people that are on layoffs and furloughs, it’s going to be a while before the income is there and consumer spending," said John Navin, dean with the College of Business Administration. "You’re not going to see what we call a V shape recovery, where we're down at the bottom and quickly rise up to the top, it’s gonna be a slow recovery."
Navin says the expectations of demand might be put into question after a time where food and other goods are being ordered online more, as people are staying at home.