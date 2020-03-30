We've talked about the businesses that have struggled during the pandemic, but one dean at Ohio Northern University said some businesses are thriving.
The dean of the college of business said the businesses that make home-life comfortable will profit. He said pizza delivery is seeing an uptick in business, and certainly delivery services like amazon are receiving all sorts of purchases. Things such as entertainment media, exercise equipment, cleaning supplies and the supply chain transportation services excel from this. All the businesses that make people happy to be able to stay in one place.
"These are the things that when you talk about, kind of, a stay at home environment, the things that make it more comfortable, make it more accessible, make it easier for us to do our job," John Navin said, dean of the ONU Dicke College of Business. "Those are the businesses that are really going to help."
Navin added he hopes there is money available in the new stimulus package that can go towards the smaller businesses.