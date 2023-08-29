August 29, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Northern University: Ada, Ohio - Ohio Northern University is one of the nation's best institutions for undergraduates according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles and recommends ONU in the new edition of its annual college guide, The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition.
Only about 15% of America’s 2,600 four-year colleges are profiled in the book. The Princeton Review included colleges based on data it annually collects from surveys of 2,000 college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. The company also reviews data from its surveys of college students attending the schools who report on their experiences at their institutions.
Some of the student comments in the profile mentioned that ONU offers “good financial aid” and has “renowned faculty” who are “outstanding and all influential in the field.” The professors “care about the students’ wellbeing and future endeavors,” one student said. As a student body, “everyone is very caring toward one another” and the typical ONU student “is committed to academics, to service, and has leadership potential,” students emphasized.
The school profiles and ranking lists in The Best 389 Colleges are posted at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges, where they can be searched for free.