ONU graduates get honored during a virtual ceremony

Ohio Northern University honors their graduate during an online ceremony.
University called it a “Virtual Degree Conferral Ceremony”, they are hoping to have a commencement ceremony later in the year when it was safe. Around 650 students are earning their degrees during this academic year. The virtual ceremony had many of the same elements as a regular commencement, but just without the students. President Dan DiBiasio says he marveled at what his Polar Bears were able to do over the last two months as they had to adapt to something unprecedented.
“Everyone has risen to these challenges with great dedication and determination. It is not typically how we do things at Ohio Northern,” adds DiBiasio. “But we have with resolve and great resoluteness to go forward and end on a successful note.”
DiBiasio says that he expects students to be back on campus this fall.