September 5, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Northern University: Ohio Northern University’s School of Social Sciences and Human Interaction, along with Hardin County Domestic Relations Court, are co-hosting “Identifying and Responding to Juvenile Victims of Human Trafficking Training,” a free seminar for regional criminal justice, social service, and child-serving professionals.
The event will be Friday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ONU’s McIntosh Center Ballroom. The seminar will break from noon to 1 p.m.; attendees will have the opportunity to purchase lunch at the McIntosh Dining Hall or local restaurants. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 29. For a full agenda and to register, visit https://www.onu.edu/event/identifying-and-responding-juvenile-victims-human-trafficking-training
The day-long seminar will equip participants with the tools and skills needed to identify and respond to juvenile victims of trafficking in their own communities. Through activities, case studies and the knowledge of subject matter experts, attendees will learn how to recognize signs of trafficking, understand the dynamics of exploitative relationships, build empathy with youth who may be experiencing a trafficking situation, and identify available resources to support youth who have been trafficked.
For more information on the seminar, contact event organizer Keith Durkin, Ph.D., sociology professor and School of Social Sciences and Human Interaction director, at k-durkin@onu.edu or by phone at 419-772-1037.