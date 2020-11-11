ONU holds Veterans Day ceremony

Serving the country through the military is something that runs deep at Ohio Northern University, starting with its founder, who served in the Civil War.
Now, in 2020, the university wanted to continue that tradition by holding a Veterans Day ceremony on campus.
Of course, there were a few accommodations made to allow for social distancing, including live streaming the event for community members and alumni to watch online. Despite the hurdles that the pandemic provided, the school wasn't about to skip a year when it comes to honoring veterans in our country.
"It’s part of us, it's our fabric, and so we were not hesitant about where or when we would be doing this," said Juliet Hurtig, ONU vice president for academic affairs. "We knew we had to do it outside under a tent, that’s how we’ve been celebrating all of our events throughout the semester, to keep our campus safe."
The keynote speaker for this year's ceremony was Dr. Charlie Rose, the dean of the college of law and a 20-year active duty veteran. He says that having the opportunity to speak on Veterans Day at a school like ONU is one that he is honored to have.
"The idea that institutions exist where ceremonies like this happen is precious because it’s not that way across everywhere, and the fact that it flourishes here in the northwestern corner of Ohio is one of the best things about this place," said Rose. "Live your life and enjoy it, because folks have sacrificed to make that possible."
Members of the ONU ROTC were also present as a color guard for the ceremony.