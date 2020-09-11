ONU honors 9/11 first responders by completing stair challenge

Although most students currently in college may not even remember the tragic day that became known at 9/11, they continue to honor it on each anniversary.
To respect the first responders that answered the call, the ONU Veteran’s Association held their 2nd annual stair climb challenge. To ensure safety, participants were asked to wear a mask and stay on their set of stairs. For some, climbing the equivalent of the Twin Tower’s 110 flights of stairs might seem daunting, but they want to show their support.
“It’s just amazing seeing people come out here and climb even though it’s something that they’re like, you know, I don’t think I could do this," says Gabriella Carver, President of the ONU Veteran's Association. "And it’s people coming out and climbing despite probably not feeling like they’re the most active or anything like that, they just want to give back.”
All entry fees to participate in the event will be donated back into veteran’s associations in the ONU area.