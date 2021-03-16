ONU Mobile Health Clinic to be a moving mass vaccination site

Ohio Northern University's Mobile Health Clinic has come in handy during the pandemic for traveling testing sites, but now it's going to help fight COVID in another way.
ONU has recently been named a state sponsored mass vaccination clinic. Their pharmacy's Mobile Health Clinic will be traveling to six counties including Hardin, Logan, Union, Marion, Crawford, and Wyandot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to avoid follow-up appointments. They are expected to receive up to 2000 doses a week, with around 500 given each day they are out. The HealthWise Director, Michael Rush, says providing these sites is all part of their original mission.
"When we started the ONU HealthWise Mobile Clinic in 2015, our goal was to improve access to care to the individuals of our region. So, this year with the pandemic has been really more of the same," Rush explains. "We have adapted and evolved to the needs of the community as the needs in the community have changed. We’re very, very thankful to be able to have provided COVID testing during this time and now even more importantly COVID vaccines.”
The Mobile Health Clinic will begin its mass vaccination visits on Wednesday, March 31st. To schedule your appointment with them, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Locations and dates:
Hardin County:
- Ohio Northern University – April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 & May 7, 14, 21, 28, 2pm-6:30pm
Logan County:
- Quincy Municipal Building – April 8, 9am-11:30am
- Mad River Lodge – April 8, 1:30pm-4pm
- West Liberty Quest Community Church – April 22, 9am-11:30am & May 20, 1:30pm-4pm
- Belle Center Fire Station – April 22, 1:30pm-4pm & May 20, 9am-11:30am
Union County:
- Union County Fairgrounds – March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 & May 5, 12, 19, 26, 12pm-6pm
Marion County:
- Marion Naz Church – April 13, 27 & May 11, 25, 12pm-6pm
Crawford County:
- Crawford County Fairgrounds Bucyrus – April 15, 29 & May 13, 27, 11am-5pm
Wyandot County:
- Carey Public School – April 6 & May 4, 10am-6pm and April 20 & May 18, 3:30pm-7:30pm
- Sycamore Community Center – April 20 & May 18, 11am-2pm