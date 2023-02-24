ONU Pharmacy students hear about how the role of the pharmacist has evolved

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The role of the pharmacist is evolving, and the Ohio Northern University students were asked to continue its growth.
The former CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, Dr. Lucinda Maine was the keynote speaker for their annual Sebok lecture. She told the students that the role of the pharmacist has grown from being the person who watched over the medication that people take.
"To making sure that the people who receive those medicines, the people who are prescribing them, are equipped as well as possibility they can be, to achieve the benefit while avoiding any unnecessary harm," says Dr. Lucinda Maine, Former CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. "So, achieving the optimum outcome from their health care and the therapeutics of medicines is the goal."
The days that pharmacists are just behind the counter of pharmacies and at hospitals are a thing of the past, those graduating from programs like Ohio Northern have over 100 career possibilities ahead of them.
"We used to be told you are either going to be working the community setting or you are going to be working in the hospital," adds Maine. "Now they are working in ambulatory clinics, and in fusion center for oncology patients. They are working in clinical trials, they are working in the pharmaceutical industry, of course, in a variety of different roles."
Maine says pharmacy students need to be more than just employees, they need to be actively involved in growing pharmacy as students and as professionals.