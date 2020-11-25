ONU professor breaks down how to keep things calm at Thanksgiving

Conversations at Thanksgiving aren't always the easiest to hold.
And in a year like 2020, with not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also continued updates surrounding the presidential election, a lot might be brought up at your Thanksgiving celebration, whether it's in person or a virtual affair.
Jennifer Walton, a communications professor at Ohio Northern, has a few tips for when things might get hairy this holiday.
If a topic that might cause contention is brought up, Walton suggests either changing the subject, try to find common ground, or even ask questions trying to see where someone is coming from.
"Let someone know that you want to understand your perspective, because I think a lot of frustration and a lot of this anger comes from people feeling like they’re not understood; no one is listening, people are only attacking," Walton said.
Many people are likely going to have a Thanksgiving over Zoom this year. Walton says that the virtual aspect of that may come in handy, especially to have separate conversations with people who may see eye-to-eye with you and want to talk about certain subjects.
"I think it might be easier to avoid the uncomfortable conversations in that setting," said Walton. "It could be a nice way to talk to the people that you want to commiserate with, or celebrate with, and avoid any unnecessary attention."