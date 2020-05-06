ONU professor: our "norm" may change post COVID-19

COVID-19 has affected nearly everyone, and it's possible that we may have to face a new normal because of the pandemic.
A sociology professor at Ohio Northern University says social distancing is something people may have to get used to as we move forward, along with customs like handshaking possibly becoming things of the past.
But the biggest thing people may need to adapt to is expecting the unexpected. "I think the biggest change is going to be just the unexpected, or the unknown, being normal," said Keith Durkin, ONU professor of sociology. "For instance, we were talking about high school and college, I have a son who is a junior in high school right now, are we going back next year? People are going to live in the moment more and more, I think."
Durkin says as we more forward, the concept of things like personal space may change as well.