ONU professor: people likely to keep mementos of 2020

With everything that has happened this year, many people might consider making a time capsule of items reminding them of this year.
From the pandemic to protests across the country to the presidential election, 2020 has been quite a busy year. One Ohio Northern assistant professor of history believes people are likely to hold on to some items that bring 2020 to mind, especially with as historic as this year has been.
"People will keep their lawn signs, people will keep masks, people will keep empty bottles of hand sanitizer as mementos; it’s been a tough year, but it’s also been a historical year," said David Strittmatter, ONU assistant professor of history.
The professor also believes people will save things like tickets and RSVPs to events that were cancelled this year.