ONU Professor - Polarizing political climate makes for uncomfortable conversations

Politics are on the mind of many people as Ohio gets closer to the Primary Election. You may find yourself having water cooler conversations or with friends and family.

An Ohio Northern University communications professor advises how people should go about political conversations. In fact, she's said it's best to stray away from political talk. In recent years, she said people aren't accepting the ways of agreeing to disagree. A polarizing political climate has made those conversations tenser. She recommends finding common ground in conversation, but keeping it to the subject matter you can agree on.

"We are seeing difficulty in communicating and just being able to have a spirited debate without it becoming really ugly and definitely not at all civil," said Jennifer Walton, professor of communication studies. "So, I think that it's best to try to stick to topics you can agree on."

Walton said she's seen political talk end relationships. She hopes people focus on conversations that keep relationships strong.

 

