ONU professor's research referenced in SCOTUS case

Back on May 13th, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving faithless electors in the Electoral College, and if they are bound by their state's law to vote for the candidate who has the popular will of that state, or if electors can vote independently.
Rob Alexander, a professor of political science at Ohio Northern University, has done research on the Electoral College. He says that the Electoral College we have today is not exactly the same as what was put together by the Framers.
This recent case, says Alexander, may have been an opportunity for some to make major changes in the system we have today.
"I think that those who are arguing that electors should continue to have their independence, had a larger axe to grind, which is the Electoral College itself," said Alexander. "While they were arguing the electors should have independence, ultimately I think that their main wish - and the Justices got into this - that the Electoral College itself would be demolished, it would be abolished."
Alexander's work on the Electoral College was referenced in that recent case at the Supreme Court. He and students at Ohio Northern have been working on that research for two decades.
He says that the fact that his work was brought up in the highest court of the United States, was a bit overwhelming.
"When you hear your name, and the work of your students before the Supreme Court, you just can’t put it into words; honestly I was having tears of joy throughout that day, and it’s not too often that you can have that," Alexander said. "It was a pretty remarkable moment certainly for me, but also for all of our students that worked with me on this project over the years."
And as for if we'll be seeing anything majorly different with the Electoral College any time soon - Alexander isn't so sure if that will be happening.
"It’s hard to imagine that will we will see a big change in the Electoral College anytime soon," said Alexander. "I have laid out a few cases a few potential scenarios where we might see some frustration, bipartisan frustration, and ultimately that’s what it’s going to take."