ONU receives state grant to boost enrollment in computer science and related fields

Ohio Northern University continues to hear good news surrounding its college of engineering. On top of the new building, they just received a grant.
ONU was awarded a grant of $1.8 million for the Choose Ohio First program. It's a program created by the Ohio Department of Education. The grant will go towards students looking to go into computer science and related fields. The money will be spread out over a five year period to be put towards student scholarships and grants. The Choose Ohio First program aims to generate more enrollment in these career fields and keep the students in the state after graduation.
"We're hoping that this makes the program more affordable and can reach out to a larger number of students," said J.D. Yoder, dean of the Smull College of Engineering. "It's both good for Ohio Northern and it's really an area of need for the state for jobs in those areas."
ONU's college of engineering is ranked in the top 50 in the country by U.S News & World Report Best College Rankings.