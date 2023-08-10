ONU to hold children’s auditions for ’23 ‘Holiday Spectacular’ roles

August 10, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University will hold children’s auditions for its annual “Holiday Spectacular” musical extravaganza.
Auditions for singers and dancers between the ages of 5 and 12 will take place from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 in the Freed Center for The Performing Arts, 500 W. College Ave., Ada. Those auditioning may be asked to sing and should be ready to participate in a dance call (jazz and/or tap shoes). No prepared dance or vocal solos will be accepted.
“Holiday Spectacular” will be performed on Ohio Northern University’s campus on Nov. 16, 17 and 18; and in Lima, Ohio on Dec. 1, 2 and 3.