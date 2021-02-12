ONU to offer free tax assistance for those who qualify

For low income households needing a reliable way to file their taxes, Ohio Northern University is offering free assistance.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA for short, gives accounting students real-life experience while also helping out their community.
Anyone making $57,000 or less annually is eligible for the free tax returns. Services include offering general filing guidance, completing tax returns, and e-filing returns with the IRS.
Emma Menuez, the associate site coordinator for VITA says, “The response from clients is so overwhelming of how appreciative they are and they just love being able to have the chance to come and get their taxes done for free."
This year they have made different methods available to file as they try to keep up with social distancing and that even includes simply dropping off your tax information to be filed.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment to do your taxes you can call the VITA site coordinator at 419-772-2075.