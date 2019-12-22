ONU twins raise awareness around Cystic Fibrosis

For ONU freshman Alyson and Andrea, their first semester of college was met with the regular struggles, late night studying and early 8 A.M.’s, but for these twins, their story is a bit more unique. Born in Columbus and raised in Marion, these twins were diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at four months old and have been living with the condition since birth.
Cystic Fibrosis is a rare genetic, progressive disease that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs in the body. There is currently no cure for CF, but there are treatments to help.
“By doing treatments in the morning we have to get up earlier than the normal college student,” said Andrea Hoffman. “With 8 a.m.s it’s getting up at 6:30 which is much earlier than anything anyone else would be doing, also late nights too.”
Their treatments include a vest called the monarch, which help loosen thick mucus formed in the lungs that could block their airway if not treated. They also have to take 20 pills every day to help with other symptoms.
The disease will eventually become life-threatening, but Andrea and Alyson work hard to prevent that. Staying active and taking care of their health has been a top priority of these sisters, even with their busy college life.
“We basically live a normal life we just do the extra work behind the scenes to help to lengthen and strengthen our lives,” said Alyson Hoffman.
When Alyson and Andrea aren’t studying, hanging out with their friends, or staying healthy, they are advocating for others who live with CF. They recently did a presentation about CF at ONU to teach their peers about the condition and In 2017, they rallied against moving the bureau of children with medical handicaps to a Medicaid run program, which would have denied extra insurance coverage to those like Andrea and Alyson who need it most. This year, the BCMH celebrated its 100th anniversary.
And there is hope for a cure yet. The sisters say that the FDA recently approved of a drug that will help with 90% of the mutations, or symptoms, with CF. And they hope to see that number go to 100%.
“And our motto is we want CF to no longer stand for cystic fibrosis but for cure found and we are headed in the perfect direction with that in research,” said Alyson Hoffman.
Alyson and Andrea are warriors against CF and want other people to know that they can be warriors too and encourage them to live life to the fullest.
“Just to know that I mean if people have CF or other handicaps or disabilities or diseases, not to prevent you from doing what you want to do,” said Andrea Hoffman. “I mean, we’ve did all the normal things through high school, played 4 sports, we ran 4 half-marathons and we just, I mean we lived and that’s just living life to the best of your ability.”
Andrea and Alyson are such a great example of people overcoming obstacles in life. It’s amazing to hear such strong girls say they are fortunate to live a healthy life and be able to advocate for others.