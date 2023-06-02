ONU's Mobile Health Clinic makes monthly stop at Lima Public Library

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - ONU's mobile clinic is back on the road, providing free healthcare at the Lima Public Library.

The Healthwise Mobile Clinic at Ohio Northern University is operated by pharmacy students and residents, who collaborate with medical resident doctors from Mercy Health St. Rita's. On the first Friday of each month, the clinic visits the Lima Public Library and offers free and basic healthcare services to those in need. Additionally, it serves as a training hub where students and residents can gain practical experience by treating patients outside the classroom.

"We don't ask for insurance, you know unless they have it, we certainly take it for vaccines and things like that, but we don't ask to do insurance so we can just provide all types of health like taking blood pressure, blood glucose, A1C, cholesterol, all sorts of other things. We can, usually, we have a medical resident onboard as well so if they need set up with a primary care office we can help set them up with that or if there's things outside of our scope as a pharmacist, then we can refer to them and they can help address those things," explained Ryan Waldschmidt, pharmaceutical resident.

The mobile clinic will return to Lima Public Library on Friday, July 7th, at 10:00 a.m. If you need a check-up sooner than that, the clinic will be available at HardinCrest (900 E Columbus St, Kenton, OH 43326) this Monday at noon.

