ONU's summer camps encouraging students to delve into potential career options

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The local university encourages high school students to delve deeper into their potential career options. Our Madison Kenjura has the story.
Ohio Northern University is hosting two summer academic camps for high school students entering their junior or senior year. This week's camps center focuses on the school's pharmacy and other STEM programs.
"They're week long residential camps and the students are learning about pharmacy in the pharmacy camp of course, and the STEM camp, we are doing activities in engineering, arts, and science in the areas of science, technology, and math," explained Laurie Laird, director of corporate relations. "It is a peek at a career because many of our faculty will be talking about careers, you know, what can I do with a degree in mechanical engineering? What can I do with a degree in microbiology? But they are also doing some activities in the labs that's related to that."
At the pharmacy camp, students have been growing culture samples that simulate COVID-19 and observing how many sample individuals exhibit symptoms. Meanwhile, participants in the engineering camp learned about the behind-the-scenes workings of automation staging.
"I realized just more of the extent of mechanical engineering," said Sean Rover, STEM camper. "I'm a huge car fan so obviously that was kind of where I saw mechanical engineering, but over the last couple of days we've looked at like stage automation and there's so much more to engineering and it goes into more things that people don't generally realize and so that's kind of been eye opening just to see how many possibilities there are. We all want to something in the STEM field, and we're all just kind of figuring out how we want to go about that so it's really good to see everybody that's excited and kind of on the same track, we're all taking kinda the same classes and going down a similar path so it's really exciting, and it's still camp so it's still fun."
And the fun has brought the campers close together. Their collaboration skills have impressed current students studying STEM programs at the university.
"It's just cool how they're basically just so willing to work as teams even though they just met each other, they're really just good at figuring all this stuff out, I mean they're doing better than I do at some of this stuff and it's just really cool to see how far they've come with this," stated Pierce Stephens, chemistry & mechanical engineering student at ONU.
Later this month, Ohio Northern University will host two more camps. From June 18th to June 24th, the university will hold its annual summer music camp for students entering grades 7th-12th. Additionally, from June 18th to June 23rd, there will be a second round of the GenCyber Camp for middle school students.