Harrod residents were able to view completed renovations at the Harrod Event Center during an open house event.
The Harrod Event Center has seen some extensive renovations, replacing flooring and more in order to give the venue a new look.
The center will now be open for multiple activities for area residents.
Multiple vendors were available during the Open House in order to showcase the type of services available for residents at the center.
Residents were also able to receive a meal from a local fish fry outside of the event center.
American Vital Karate also performed a demonstration to those in attendance.
The Harrod Event Center is located at 9520 Harrod Road in Harrod, Ohio.