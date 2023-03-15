Open house held to discuss transportation improvement plan for Lima and Allen County

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima/Allen County Regional Planning Commission hosted an open house this afternoon to discuss their plans now through 2027.
The open house event was open to the public and people were welcome to learn about the federally funded projects that are included in the latest transportation improvement program beginning in 2024.
"And then, it goes towards specific projects. Some of the big ones off the top of my head are the Central Avenue Project. We also have a project that were aligning money towards on Cable Road. Right there, kind of by UNOH, where the train always kind of backs things up. So, with those plans and projects were hoping to improve our Allen County roadways and in general, make sure that everybody can get where they need to go safely," said Shaunna Basinger, public outreach and community program planner.
If you were not able to attend the open house and would like to know more about the transportation improvement plan it is available on the Lima/Allen County Regional Planning Commission website under the "Recently at RPC" tab. Feedback is welcome.