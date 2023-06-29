Operation Dry Water encourages boaters to leave the alcohol at home

Ohio (WLIO) - We know not to drink and drive, but just as important is not drinking and boating.
With the upcoming holiday weekend, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources joins Operation Dry Water, a national campaign that encourages sober boating. Drinking while boating causes more injuries and fatalities than any other hazard on the nation's waterways.
The ODNR recommends leaving the alcohol at home and all passengers wearing a life jacket. While dangerous for the driver, drinking while boating is also unsafe for passengers, who can slip or fall while under the influence. The safest bet is to avoid alcohol altogether while on the water.