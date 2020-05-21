Operation Feed a Trucker is still going strong

Last time we heard from Robert and Jana Sasse who started Operation Feed a Trucker, they were spending their weekends at truck stops off I-75, now they’ve changed their mission and are hitting different pit stops in the area.
Thursday, Operation Feed a Trucker was set up outside of The Pizza Station in Lima serving up smoked sausage and sauerkraut to truckers that stopped by. The “operation” started Easter weekend, and the couple has plans to keep serving the truck drivers until the donations stop-- even if it continues past when truck stop restaurants open back up.
“This is a compromise in their lifestyle and just to come up and have some free food or just a hot meal, it brings tears to some of their eyes, mine too when that starts happening,” says Robert. “What started out as ‘well, let’s see if this can work’ has turned into ‘hey, we’re making people happy,’ and that’s the ultimate goal is to make people happy and show them appreciation.”
Operation Feed a Trucker has made several partnerships in the community that have been helping them plant their grill where truckers often stop. To see updates on when and where the couple will be set up, or to make a donation, visit Operation Feed a Trucker on Facebook.