Operation Giveback still accepting votes until August 31st to award charities

There is still time to vote for a charity that will receive a grand prize of $1,000 dollars.
Stolly Insurance Group's Operation Giveback is just one week away from tallying up the final votes to find out which charity organization will receive funding.
Residents can vote for their favorite local non-profit charity on Stolly Insurance Group's website that will then receive a grand prize of $1,000 if they claim the most votes. $500 will also be distributed to the top five runner-ups.
Jarod Stolly, of Stolly Insurance Group, says that the need for these non-profits to receive funding is now more important than ever.
"The community has been a huge important factor in our core values," stated Jarod. "We've been around communities that have a need for those non-profit charities... there is a need for funding."
The online contest aims to help charities in the Bellefontaine, Celina, Lima, Wapakoneta, and Westerville areas.
Stolly Insurance Group has also teamed up with six insurance carriers for the contest. These carries are Hanover Insurance Group, Western Reserve Group, Safeco Insurance Company, Selective Insurance, Auto-Owners, and Hastings Mutual.
"We're not looking for the big publicity or anything, we just wanna spotlight and put a showcase on those local charities and non-profits because they need it," said Jarod. "That's their passion project, people who work for those aren't looking to make money, they are looking towards a cause, and that's really what we wanna showcase out there."
Voters will be limited to one vote per day. The grand prize winner will not be eligible to win the grand prize again in 2021.
Voting can be done on Stolly Insurance Group's website.