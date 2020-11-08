"Operation Warm Up" needs 300 new coats for Lima City School kids

Councilman Derry Glenn is once again rounding up new winter coats for Lima City School kids but this year, local partners will also be giving a helping hand.
The Lima Fire Department along with the ladies at Lima Ford have partnered with Glenn for “Operation Warm Up.” The trio will be collecting new children’s winter coats to give to kids in need before the temperature starts to drop.
Chief Andy Heffner of the Lima Fire Department kicked off the fundraiser on Sunday by donating the first new coat.
“They pay our salaries with taxes, and we then in turn try to help them in any way we can,” says Heffner. “I think it’s a fantastic community. That’s truly what it is, it’s the community helping the community.”
The goal is to get 300 new coats by the 21st of November. You can drop off the coats at the Lima Central Fire Station or contact Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572.