Operators continuing Cenovus training at Lima Refinery

A group of workers at the Lima Refinery continued their training Tuesday by taking a tour of the various types of equipment they will use on a day to day basis.
The new operator class started their training back in June. Operators at the Lima Refinery are responsible for highly safety-sensitive chemical and petroleum process areas.
The training program consists of process and occupational safety and hazard identification. Operators will also be instructed on environmental performance, instrumentation, and science behind valves, pumps, compressors, vessels and towers.
Fundamental training is expected to be done in August, with each trainee spending an addition 1-2 months after learning a specific unit in the refinery.