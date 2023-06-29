Organizers of the Veterans Appreciation Cruise-In says to come on out if you enjoy showing off your vehicle

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition at Lima's Star Spangled Spectacular and they hope to see even more vehicles this year.
The Veterans Appreciation Cruise-In is returning to Faurot Park on July 4th. There is no cost to enter the show and you don't have to be a veteran. All makes and models are welcome and 25 awards are up for grabs. Organizers are encouraging anyone who likes to show off their car or truck to participate.
"New cars, old cars, anything you've got come on down and bring it down there. Have a good time and it's for the veterans," explained Andy Maravola, co-organizer.
"We just want to show our appreciation to the veterans who's given up the freedoms that we all enjoy today," said Bob Laman, co-organizer.
The show is dedicated to Joe Lombardo with a special presentation at 2 p.m. honoring him. The car show is from noon to 4 p.m. with awards at the conclusion of the cruise-in.