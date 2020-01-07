We've been fortunate as of late, but being prepared for inclement weather is something that should be on your mind at the start of the new year.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says prepare before inclement weather and drive carefully when it hits. Last winter there were over 15,000 crashes in inclement weather. Beforehand, make sure you have quality tire tread and at least a half tank of gas at all times. You can prepare an emergency kit with warm clothing, water, non-perishable food, flares or some sort of light. While driving you should slow down and increase your following distance.
"If you're in a crash and its inclement weather and the police are on the way, just stay in your vehicle," said Sgt. Alec Coil. "Keep your seat belts on and wait for the police to arrive. The police will give you direction once they arrive at the scene. But the best place for you to be is inside the car with the safety equipment."
Coil reminds drivers to be cautious around snowplows and give them the room to work.