OSHP make drug arrests in Wood County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Wood County has been busy this week seizing more than $100,000 worth of drugs during two traffic stops.
A Wisconsin man was arrested on Monday (August 10th) on the Ohio Turnpike, after troopers found four pounds of cocaine in a stolen car that he was driving. He has been charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine and receiving stolen property, he could face up to 23 years in prison.
Then on Tuesday (August 11th), a Michigan man was arrested on I-75, when troopers found over $10,000 worth of heroin and cocaine. During the traffic stop, the driver took off on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, which gave law enforcement probable cause to search the vehicle to find the drugs. Besides drug charges, he is also facing a resisting arrest charge and could face up to 44 years in prison.
Media Releases from Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Wisconsin man after a traffic stop in Wood County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $90,000.
On August 10, at 6:52 p.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima with Mississippi registration for following too close and speed violations on the Ohio Turnpike. Criminal indicators were observed and a check of the vehicle identification number (VIN) revealed it was entered as stolen. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.
The driver, Angel Padilla Torres, 44, Milwaukee, was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.